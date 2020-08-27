Joseph C. Cook III Sells 8,877 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 8,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $407,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CSTL stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $46.23.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
