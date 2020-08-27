Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Cut by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 104,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

