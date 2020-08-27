Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 171,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.30 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

