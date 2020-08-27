John S. Peterson Sells 3,200 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TopBuild stock opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.39. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $835,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $7,631,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in TopBuild by 36.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TopBuild by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TopBuild by 13,125.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

