Jeffrey S. Musser Sells 196,000 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXPD opened at $87.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.35. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $87.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

