Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 75 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 75 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 90.60.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

