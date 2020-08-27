Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €88.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €101.64 ($119.58).

SU stock opened at €105.75 ($124.41) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.44. Schneider Electric has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

