JD Coin Market Cap Tops $5.87 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, JD Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $595,310.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00131241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.01662540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00198700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00152357 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000144 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,458,501 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

