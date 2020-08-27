James(Jim) Mellon Purchases 75,000 Shares of Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) Stock

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($49,000.39).

James(Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, James(Jim) Mellon purchased 125,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £63,750 ($83,300.67).

On Thursday, July 9th, James(Jim) Mellon purchased 400,000 shares of Condor Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($198,614.92).

Shares of CNR stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.05. Condor Gold PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

