James S. Mahan III Acquires 57,153 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 57,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,057.87.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a PE ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 1.17. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOB. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 115,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

