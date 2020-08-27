James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JHX. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

