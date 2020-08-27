J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Up 6.9% on Earnings Beat

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $123.44 and last traded at $120.75. 3,549,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 1,062,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 175.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 873.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 281.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

