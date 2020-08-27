J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

SJM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.38.

Shares of SJM opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.21. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 485,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after buying an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

