J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.21.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in J M Smucker by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 281.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

