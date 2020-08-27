J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J M Smucker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.70.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJM. Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

SJM stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in J M Smucker by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

