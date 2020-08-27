IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.04.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,642,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in IVERIC bio by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,767,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

