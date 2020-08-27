IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.