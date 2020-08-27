iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $344.42

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $344.42 and last traded at $344.35, with a volume of 2083286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

