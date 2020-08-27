iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.38

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.38 and last traded at $219.56, with a volume of 1185070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.91.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $557,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.