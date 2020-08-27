iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $316.86

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $316.86 and last traded at $314.90, with a volume of 41794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.56 and a 200 day moving average of $259.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

