iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

EWC opened at $29.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

