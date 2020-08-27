iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $267.90

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $267.90 and last traded at $266.24, with a volume of 50514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,406,000 after buying an additional 178,008 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18,136.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,328,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,976,000 after buying an additional 51,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,550,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,315,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

