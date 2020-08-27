Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,264 Shares of Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $1,146,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 8th, David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,346,836.48.

IRTC stock opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.39. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $221.74.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.