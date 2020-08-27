Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Financial Review

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and Insulet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A Insulet $738.20 million 19.16 $11.60 million $0.19 1,133.84

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Invivo Therapeutics and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 1 11 8 0 2.35

Insulet has a consensus target price of $223.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivo Therapeutics N/A -129.02% -93.36% Insulet 2.20% 10.96% 1.81%

Summary

Insulet beats Invivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

