Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,304 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 235 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,413 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at about $11,657,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $5,013,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

