Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.75

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 621146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

