Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 234.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.