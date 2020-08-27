Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to $23.00 at CIBC

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interfor from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

IFSPF opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

