Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) PT Lowered to $33.00

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFS. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Banco Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Shares of Intercorp Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 411,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial by 36.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.