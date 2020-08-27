Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CFO Sells $4,193,328.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $105.00 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

