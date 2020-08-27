Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Sells 24,381 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Waters stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.