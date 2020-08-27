Insider Selling: Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells 2,487 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Don H. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

TGT stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,098. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

