Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells 198,961 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $221.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after buying an additional 418,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

