Insider Selling: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,926,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SAFE opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,466,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

