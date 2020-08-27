Insider Selling: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Director Sells $5,829,750.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00.

NYSE PM opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

