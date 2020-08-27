Insider Selling: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Director Sells $5,829,750.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00.
NYSE PM opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.75.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
