Insider Selling: Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) VP Sells 3,448 Shares of Stock

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theresa R. Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hawkins alerts:

On Thursday, August 13th, Theresa R. Moran sold 5,266 shares of Hawkins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $311,325.92.

HWKN opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.