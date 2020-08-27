Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 92,308 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $7,812,026.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,231,758.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72.

Shares of FSLY opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -163.07 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

