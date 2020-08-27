Insider Selling: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Insider Sells 10,525 Shares of Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.56. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

