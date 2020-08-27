Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $1,591,360.12 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Raymond Soong sold 31,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,591,360.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 313,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,712,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Raymond Soong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, Raymond Soong sold 43,523 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,266,242.61.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $5,216,085.00.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.39. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 115.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
