Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Monday, July 27th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $3,092,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 40,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $3,764,800.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 50,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $117.11 on Thursday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -146.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.