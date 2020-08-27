Insider Selling: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells 3,889 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $22,089.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,311 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $65,062.41.

On Monday, August 17th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,413 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $25,242.36.

On Friday, August 14th, Ron Bentsur sold 6,680 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $36,940.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $24,851.70.

On Monday, July 27th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $30,829.59.

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88.

NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative return on equity of 152.25% and a negative net margin of 203.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the second quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

