Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Sells 265,160 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $506.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.36 and a 200 day moving average of $332.15. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.32 and a 52 week high of $515.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,163.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Apple shares are scheduled to split on Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

