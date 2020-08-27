Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $997,988.40 in Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $997,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppFolio alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Klaus Schauser sold 4,761 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $810,036.54.

On Thursday, August 6th, Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,641,062.50.

On Monday, July 20th, Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,411,722.68.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $105,280.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $5,839,256.51.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $4,873,500.00.

AppFolio stock opened at $174.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.32 and its 200 day moving average is $134.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.