Insider Selling: Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Insider Sells 21,594 Shares of Stock

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aecom by 2,034.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Aecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

