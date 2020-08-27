Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $1,426,572.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,426,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after buying an additional 922,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 240,540 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 666,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 181,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

