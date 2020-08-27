Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $1,426,572.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,426,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.
