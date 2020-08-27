Insider Buying: Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Nathaniel Rothschild acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £825,000 ($1,078,008.62).

LON:VLX opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 147.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 136.92. Volex PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of $274.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.00. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

