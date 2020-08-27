Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases C$621,605.49 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 323,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$621,605.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 801,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,539,413.29.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 5,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,756.30.

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,255.02.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$97,045.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,864.39.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. Quarterhill Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.29.

QTRH has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

