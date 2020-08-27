Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Purchases $187,530.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 47,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $187,530.00.

LJPC stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LJPC. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.