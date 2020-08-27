Insider Buying: DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,165 Shares of Stock

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,165 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $180,880.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,183 shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,145.04.

NYSE DEX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 228.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 103.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

