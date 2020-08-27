Insider Buying: CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) CFO Purchases 142,000 Shares of Stock

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) CFO Christopher Downs purchased 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $289,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,000 shares in the company, valued at $289,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CNSP stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.